Village Roadshow Adapting ‘The Athena Protocol’ All-Female Thriller Novel For Television

EXCLUSIVE: Village Roadshow Entertainment Group has acquired the rights to Shamim Sarif’s all-female YA thriller novel The Athena Protocol to develop as a television series.

Described as Bourne Identity meets Karen McManus, The Athena Protocol follows a young woman who is part of a secret, privately-run all-female international vigilante group. When she breaks protocol and assassinates one of their targets, she’s ousted from the organization and goes rogue in order to investigate a sex trafficking ring.

The book, published October 8 by HarperCollins, was released as the first book in a Young Adult series.

Sarif is an award-winning novelist, screenwriter and director for film and TV. Her novels Despite the Falling Snow, I Can’t Think Straight and The World Unseen were all turned into feature films, written and directed by Sarif. Her television directing credits include an episode of Murdoch Mysteries. Sarif is repped by Synchronicity Management and attorney Jeffrey Finkelstein of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein, and Lezcano.