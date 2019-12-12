‘The Age Of A.I.’: Robert Downey Jr. Hosts YouTube Documentary Series – Watch The Trailer

Hey Alexa, how is artificial intelligence reshaping our world? Robert Downey Jr. will explain in The Age of A.I., a new documentary series from YouTube originals that premieres December 18. Check out the first trailer above and key art below.

The eight-episode series takes a deep dive into the fascinating world of the most transformational technology in the history of humankind, per YouTube’s logline. Downey brings an irreverent enthusiasm and curiosity to the screen as the learning series takes an immersive look at artificial intelligence and its potential to change the planet.

YouTube Originals

In each episode, viewers will meet the people on the front lines of A.I. – the scientists, innovators and dreamers who are shaping the future and the real people whose lives might be changed forever as technology races to tackle some of the world’s greatest challenges.

The premiere episode follows co-founder of Soul Machines, Mark Sagar, an Oscar-winning special effects artist who has created some of the most sophisticated avatars, as he builds an autonomously animated digital version of Grammy winner will.i.am. Future episodes will feature prominent figures including former NFL linebacker Tim Shaw, who is battling ALS, as he works with a team at Google to help restore his ability to communicate, testing the prototype of Project Euphonia for the first time.

The series is produced by Network Entertainment with Team Downey in association with Sonar Entertainment. Sean Foley, Yon Motskin, Emily Ford, Cory Lanier, Tom Lesinski, Paul Gertz, and Derik Murray serve as executive producers alongside Downey and Susan Downey. Will.i.am is a consulting producer with Evan Moore serving as a co-producer on the series.