Texans’ Win Over Tom Brady & Patriots Sees ‘Sunday Night Football’ Ratings Bounce; ‘Simpsons’ Hits Season Low

Deshaun Watson & the Lone Star team had a very strong night & so did the NFL & NBC in the numbers

Last night’s game between the victorious Houston Texans and current Super Bowl champs the New England Patriots was a bit of a cheat, if you are going by the final score.

Sure, a 28-22 win looks close, but the reality is Houston QB Deshaun Watson and the rest of the Lone Star State team owned last night’s match-up on their home turf – as their locker room celebration makes very clear.

With three touchdowns and a total of 234 yards of passes in the primetime NFL game on NBC, “Primetime” Watson proved his nickname was winningly deserved. As for the lucky Patriots, who pull out a comeback of sorts well, they and quarterback Tom Brady looked tired and slow in what some were calling a Super Bowl preview halfway through SNF last night.

What no one is saying looked too tired last night was the ratings.

Delivering a 5.5/24 among adults 18-49 and 18.92 million viewers, last night’s SNF is the best that the Comcast-owned net’s flagship football show has done in several strong weeks.

Week-to-week, the Texans’ win was up 15% in the key demo and 11% in total sets of eyeballs in the unadjusted fast affiliates from November 24’s surging San Francisco 49ers crushing Green Bay Packers. Up against the American Music Awards on ABC, that SNF game went on to upgrade to a 5.9/26 rating and 20.83 million viewers – a result that the three-week high of last night’s SNF is sure to shatter.

Compared to the equivalent game of last season between the winning Minnesota Vikings and the Packers, last night’s SNF is pretty steady in the early 18-49 numbers. That November 25, 2018 match-up went on to bring home a 6.1/23 rating and 20.44 million viewers – numbers that are very likely very close to what last night’s game will end up with.

NBC is the easy winner for last night, but we’ll still update with more NFL number as we get them

On the rest of the holiday weekend’s TV offerings, it was not such a ratings feast across the rest of the Big 4 and the CW.

At Fox, The Simpsons (0.7, 2.04M) hit a season-low taking a rough 1.1 stumble while Bob’s Burgers (0.6, 1.60M) was also down – as you can see in our ratings chart below.

CBS’ 60 Minutes (1.0, 8.14M) was up considerably and led into the 250th episode of NCIS: Los Angeles (0.7, 6.19M) which was up a tenth. Madam Secretary (0.4, 4.21M) held steady, rounding out the night at CBS.

After last week’s telecast of American Music Awards, ABC saw the return of Shark Tank (0.6, 2.96M) and The Rookie (0.5, 3.33M) which both held steady. The network also aired Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (0.7, 3.12M) which saw a bit of a boost from last year.

The CW also saw the return of their superhero block with Batwoman (0.3, 1.01M) flew in and held steady while Supergirl (0.2, 880,000) which nearly matched its numbers from two weeks ago.