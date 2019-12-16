Tessa Thompson To Star In & Produce QCode Sci-Fi-Thriller Podcast ‘The Left Right Game’

EXCLUSIVE: Creed and Avengers: Endgame star Tessa Thompson is to star in and produce podcast The Left Right Game, the latest fiction pod from Blackout and Carrier outfit QCode.

Cast also includes W. Earl Brown, Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, Inanna Sarkis, Colleen Camp, Robin Bartlett, John Billingsley, Jojo T Gibbs, Brian Greenberg and Pat Healy.

Thompson plays Alice, an idealistic young journalist who tries to make a name for herself at a new job by following a group of paranormal explorers, obsessed with a seemingly harmless pastime known as the Left/Right Game. The journey takes her into a supernatural otherworld that she and the other members of the expedition cannot handle or survive.

The podcast, which is in post-production, was created by Jack Anderson and is based on his original internet blog post of the same name.

Thompson is producing with Rob Herting and David Henning of QCode, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger of Honey Boy and Seberg outfit Automatik. The group is working with in-demand sound team Will Files (War Of The Planet Of The Apes) and Matt Yokum (Midway).

The ten-episode series will premiere in a longer format than QCode’s past projects, with episodes ranging from 40-45 minutes and will be available on Apple, Spotify and other podcast platforms in February 2020.

LA-based firm QCode has released four series since March including Blackout starring Rami Malek, Carrier with Cynthia Erivo, Gaslight with Chloë Grace Moretz and The Edge Of Sleep with digital influencer, Markiplier. Each of the shows has landed in the top ten on the Apple podcast charts and Apple Podcasts just named Carrier as the Best Fiction Show of 2019.

“With sequels and remakes continuing to be such a big media focus, there is a clear gap in the market for original storytelling. We are excited to be partnering with brilliant filmmakers, actors, and sound teams to create fresh, original stories for your ears,” said former CAA agent Rob Herting, President of QCODE.

Upcoming for Thompson are the third season of Westworld, Disney reboot Lady And The Tramp and Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut Passing. She is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Mosaic and Jeff Bernstein at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Jack Anderson is repped by Kate Prentice at 42 and Jeff Hynick at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.