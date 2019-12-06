Television Academy Unveils Newly Elected Board Of Governors

The Television Academy has elected nine first-time members to its board of governors, it said today in revealing election results for the 2020-2021 term that begins January 1.
The new members who will serve a two–year term are Kim Coleman; Jill Dickerson; Jo DiSante; Joe Earle, CAS; Joel Fajnor; Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh; Luke Reichle; Renee Villafan; and Derek Spears.
Governors elected to serve a new two-year term after a one or multiple-year absence from the TV Academy’s governing body are Kathryn Burns, Tony Carey and Ed Fassl.
Additionally, governors reelected to serve a second two-year term are: Lesley Aletter; Bob Bergen; Daniel H. Birman; Scott Boyd, ACE; Jeffrey A. Calderon; Rich Carter; Terri D. Carter; Keiren Fisher; Greg Kupiec; Judalina Neira; Glenn Rigberg; Jeff Russo; Jill Sanford; Lori H. Schwartz; John Simmons, ASC; Halina Siwolop; Steven Spignese; and Michael Spiller.
The full BoG list will be available on the TV Academy site on January 1.
Newly elected members to the Board of Governors: (Governor until 12/31/21)
PEER GROUP
ANIMATION — Joel Fajnor
ART DIRECTORS/SET DECORATORS — Halina Siwolop
CASTING DIRECTORS — Kim Coleman
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING — Jill Sanford
CHOREOGRAPHY — Kathryn Burns
CINEMATOGRAPHERS — John Simmons, ASC
COMMERCIALS — Rich Carter
COSTUME DESIGN & SUPERVISION — Luke Reichle
DAYTIME PROGRAMMING — Renee Villafan
DIRECTORS — Michael Spiller
DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING — Daniel H. Birman
INTERACTIVE MEDIA — Lori H. Schwartz
LIGHTING, CAMERA & TECHNICAL ARTS — Jeffrey A. Calderon
LOS ANGELES AREA — Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh
MAKEUP ARTISTS/HAIRSTYLISTS — Terri D. Carter
MOTION & TITLE DESIGN — Greg Kupiec
MUSIC — Jeff Russo
PERFORMERS — Bob Bergen
PICTURE EDITORS — Scott Boyd, ACE
PRODUCERS — Tony Carey
PRODUCTION EXECUTIVES — Keiren Fisher
PROFESSIONAL REPRESENTATIVES — Glenn Rigberg
PUBLIC RELATIONS — Steven Spignese
REALITY PROGRAMMING — Jill Dickerson
SOUND — Joe Earle, CAS
SOUND EDITORS — Ed Fassel
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS — Derek Spears
STUNTS — Lesley Aletter
TELEVISION EXECUTIVES — Jo DiSante
WRITERS — Judalina Neira
