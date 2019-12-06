Television Academy Unveils Newly Elected Board Of Governors

The Television Academy has elected nine first-time members to its board of governors, it said today in revealing election results for the 2020-2021 term that begins January 1.

The new members who will serve a two–year term are Kim Coleman; Jill Dickerson; Jo DiSante; Joe Earle, CAS; Joel Fajnor; Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh; Luke Reichle; Renee Villafan; and Derek Spears.

Governors elected to serve a new two-year term after a one or multiple-year absence from the TV Academy’s governing body are Kathryn Burns, Tony Carey and Ed Fassl.

Additionally, governors reelected to serve a second two-year term are: Lesley Aletter; Bob Bergen; Daniel H. Birman; Scott Boyd, ACE; Jeffrey A. Calderon; Rich Carter; Terri D. Carter; Keiren Fisher; Greg Kupiec; Judalina Neira; Glenn Rigberg; Jeff Russo; Jill Sanford; Lori H. Schwartz; John Simmons, ASC; Halina Siwolop; Steven Spignese; and Michael Spiller.

The full BoG list will be available on the TV Academy site on January 1.

﻿Newly elected members to the Board of Governors: (Governor until 12/31/21)

PEER GROUP

ANIMATION — Joel Fajnor

ART DIRECTORS/SET DECORATORS — Halina Siwolop

CASTING DIRECTORS — Kim Coleman

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING — Jill Sanford

CHOREOGRAPHY — Kathryn Burns

CINEMATOGRAPHERS — John Simmons, ASC

COMMERCIALS — Rich Carter

COSTUME DESIGN & SUPERVISION — Luke Reichle

DAYTIME PROGRAMMING — Renee Villafan

DIRECTORS — Michael Spiller

DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING — Daniel H. Birman

INTERACTIVE MEDIA — Lori H. Schwartz

LIGHTING, CAMERA & TECHNICAL ARTS — Jeffrey A. Calderon

LOS ANGELES AREA — Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh

MAKEUP ARTISTS/HAIRSTYLISTS — Terri D. Carter

MOTION & TITLE DESIGN — Greg Kupiec

MUSIC — Jeff Russo

PERFORMERS — Bob Bergen

PICTURE EDITORS — Scott Boyd, ACE

PRODUCERS — Tony Carey

PRODUCTION EXECUTIVES — Keiren Fisher

PROFESSIONAL REPRESENTATIVES — Glenn Rigberg

PUBLIC RELATIONS — Steven Spignese

REALITY PROGRAMMING — Jill Dickerson

SOUND — Joe Earle, CAS

SOUND EDITORS — Ed Fassel

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS — Derek Spears

STUNTS — Lesley Aletter

TELEVISION EXECUTIVES — Jo DiSante

WRITERS — Judalina Neira