TCM/Fathom 2020 Classics Lineup Led By ‘Psycho,’ ‘Annie,’ ‘Ghost,’ ‘Babe,’ ‘Airplane!’

The 2020 lineup for the TCM Big Screen Classics Series from Fathom Events includes films by Alfred Hitchcock, Milos Forman, George Miller, John Landis, and two directed by Steven Spielberg. Tickets for the entire slate of 14 films go on sale Dec. 6.

The lineup by month: January, An American in Paris; February, Love Story and The Color Purple; March, King Kong (1933); April, A League of Their Own; May, Airplane!; June, Annie and The Blues Brothers; July, Ghost; August, Babe; September, Close Encounters of the Third Kind; October, Psycho; November, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest; and December, Fiddler on the Roof.

Here’s the just-released poster for the series.