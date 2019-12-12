‘Tapping The Source’: Martin Helgeland Adapting Kem Nunn Novel For Universal

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Universal Pictures is developing Tapping the Source, based on the novel by surf noir writer Kem Nunn.

Nunn you’ll remember is the co-creator of David Milch’s HBO series John From Cincinnati which ran for one season and followed the dysfunctional surfing family the Yosts In Imperial Beach, California who encounter two new arrivals to the community: a dim-but-wealthy surfing enthusiast and a man spurned by the Yosts years ago. The series starred Bruce Greenwood, Rebecca De Mornay, Ed O’Neill, Luiz Guzman, Luke Perry, Jennifer Grey and Garrett Dillahunt.

Nunn’s Tapping the Source follows Ike Taylor, a young outsider who ventures into a dangerous California surfing community to solve the mystery of his missing sister. The novel was the National Book Award finalist.

Martin Helgeland, who sold the feature script Slayer to Legendary Pictures, is adapting Tapping the Source. Nunn will produce the project which is being overseen by Universal’s EVP of Production Matt Reilly.

Nunn’s writing credits include HBO’s Deadwood, and co-EP on FX’s Sons of Anarchy and Hulu’s Hugh Laurie thriller Chance, which he also co-created.

Helgeland is represented by Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Universal has released surf-themed movies before including 2002’s Blue Crush which starred Kate Bosworth and Fast & Furious‘ Michelle Rodriguez.