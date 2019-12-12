‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed For Second Season By Disney; Show Cleared In 80% Of U.S.

Walt Disney Television is renewing syndicated talk show Tamron Hall for a second season, saying it has been cleared in more than 80% of the country.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke made the announcement Thursday.

Stations carrying the show include those in the ABC Owned Television Stations Group and Hearst Television’s portfolio.

“As one of the highest-rated new talk shows in five years, Tamron Hall is connecting with audiences in such a powerful and unique way and we are thrilled to build on that momentum with a second season,” Burke said in a press release. “Tamron’s authenticity and her stunning ability to engage with viewers is remarkable and we look forward to continued success working with our incredible station partners.”

Hall, who launched the show after stints at NBC and MSNBC, also continues to host Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall on Investigation Discovery.

“I’m honored to host and executive produce a daytime talk show that explores conversation topics that really matter to our viewers, who we affectionately refer to as our ‘TamFam,’” Hall said. “From inspiring interviews with guests like Tyler Perry and Kelly Rowland to in-depth discussions on issues like the opioid epidemic and domestic violence, nothing is off limits – we’re here to ‘talk about it.’ My team and I are excited to continue to bring our fresh perspective to station partners and viewers nationwide.”

Wendy McMahon, President of the ABC Owned Television Stations Group, called Hall “a wonderfully unique voice in daytime, offering our stations’ viewers an experience both refreshing and entertaining.”

Emerson Coleman, Senior Vice President, Programming at Hearst, said Hall is “exceptional” and added, “We absolutely love the lane that this show is in.”

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. Bill Geddie and Hall are the executive producers. Talia Parkinson-Jones is co-executive producer. The show broadcasts from New York City, mixing live and taped shows.