SXSW Adds Gayle King To Keynote Roster; M. Night Shyamalan, Vince Gilligan, Bob Odenkirk And More Join Featured Speaker List

South by Southwest has unveiled a new batch of keynote conversations and featured speakers for their forthcoming tech-film-music confab which will take place March 13-22, 2020.

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King will hold court in a Keynote with Bumble CEO and Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, and Blackstone’s Global Head of Growth Equity Jon Korngold.

“Whitney Wolfe Herd’s journey from entrepreneur to CEO of one of the most successful tech companies focused on connecting people embodies the spirit of creativity and innovation that is inherent to SXSW.” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “The event continues to be a unique destination for learning and discovery, and we’re honored to bring together so many influential voices and business leaders next March.”

In addition, there will be a Better Call Saul conversation with co-creators and executive producers Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, actor Bob Odenkirk, and actress Rhea Seehorn. Acclaimed director and producer M. Night Shyamalan, who recently helmed episodes of Apple TV+’s Servant will also be a featured speaker. Psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author Lori Gottlieb has been set as Opening Speaker.

Read the additions to the Keynote and Featured Speaker slate below.

Newly-announced SXSW 2020 Keynotes include:

Founder and CEO of Bumble Whitney Wolfe Herd, and Blackstone’s Global Head of Growth Equity Jon Korngold in Conversation with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King (Interactive)

Newly-announced Featured Speakers include:

TBWA\Media Arts Lab Global Chief Creative Officer Brent Anderson (Advertising & Brand Experience)

(Advertising & Brand Experience) Actor, entrepreneur and founder of Belushi’s Farm Jim Belushi (Cannabusiness)

(Cannabusiness) Entrepreneur, activist and writer Anil Dash , and writer and News Editor of The Root Monique Judge (Connection & Culture)

, and writer and News Editor of The Root (Connection & Culture) Psychotherapist, New York Times bestselling author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone , and nationally recognized journalist Lori Gottlieb (Connection & Culture)

bestselling author of , and nationally recognized journalist (Connection & Culture) Journalist and author Steven Levy (Tech Industry & Enterprise)

Boston Dynamics Founder and Chairman Marc Raibert (Tech Industry & Enterprise)

(Tech Industry & Enterprise) Boston Dynamics Founder and Chairman (Tech Industry & Enterprise) Professor, sound engineer and record producer Susan Rogers (Creating & Monetizing Music)

(Creating & Monetizing Music) Riot Games Chief Diversity Officer Angela Roseboro (Game Industry)

(Game Industry) New York Magazine and Vulture senior art critic Jerry Saltz (Design)

(Design) Screenwriter, director and producer M. Night Shyamalan (Film & TV Industry)

(Film & TV Industry) eOne Music Global President Chris Taylor (Creating & Monetizing Music)

Newly-announced Featured Sessions Include: