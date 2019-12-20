‘Sweetbitter’ Canceled After 2 Seasons On Starz

Sweetbitter has come to an end. Starz has canceled the half-hour dramedy, based on Stephanie Danler’s bestselling book, after two seasons, Deadline has confirmed.

Sweetbitter followed 22-year-old Tess, played by Ella Purnell, who, shortly after arriving in New York City, lands a job at a celebrated downtown restaurant. Swiftly introduced to the world of drugs, alcohol, love, lust, dive bars and fine dining, she learns to navigate the chaotically alluring yet punishing life she has stumbled upon.

Sweetbitter also starred Caitlin FitzGerald, Tom Sturridge, Paul Sparks, Evan Jonigkeit, Eden Epstein, Jasmine Mathews and Daniyar.

The series wrapped its second season in mid-August.

Stuart Zicherman (The Americans) served as showrunner and executive producer along with Danler as creator and executive producer. Plan B also executive produced the series. Sweetbitter aired on Starz in the U.S. and Canada, and on the StarzPlay platform in the UK, Germany and Spain.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the cancellation.