‘Sweet Home’: ‘Mr. Sunshine’ Director Lee Eung-bok To Adapt Korean Horror Cartoon For Netflix

Mr. Sunshine director Lee Eung-bok is to adapt popular Korean horror cartoon Sweet Home as a series for Netflix.

Eung-bok, who also directed Goblin: The Lonely and Great God and Descendants of the Sun, is to produce the Carnby Kim and YoungChan Hwang-created web cartoon, which has a similar tone to The End of the Fxxxking World.

Sweet Home is based on the unique premise of a world in which people turn into monsters that reflect their own individual desires. After losing his family, reclusive high school student Cha Hyeon-su moves into a new apartment where he faces these bizarre and shocking circumstances.

Hyeon-su will be played by Song Kang, who starred in Netflix’s Love Alarm, Lee Jin-uk (Voice) portrays the mysterious Pyeong Sang-uk. Lee Si-young (No Mercy) plays the tough-as-nails Seo Yi-gyeong, an original character created for the Netflix adaptation.

The cast also includes Lee Do-hyun (Hotel del Luna), Kim Nam-hee (Mr. Sunshine), Go Min-si (Love Alarm) Park Kyu-young (Romance is a Bonus Book), Go Youn-jung (He Is Psychometric), Kim Kap-soo (Designated Survivor: 60 Days) and Kim Sang-ho (Kingdom).

Sweet Home is produced by Studio Dragon, and written by Hong So-ri, Kim Hyung-min and Park So-jeong.