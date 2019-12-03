‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’ Helmer Susanna Fogel To Direct Reality ‘Winner’ Biopic For ‘The Farewell’ Producers

Big Beach, the production company behind Oscar contenders The Farewell and A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, has tapped Susanna Fogel to direct Winner, a biopic about former American intelligence specialist Reality Leigh Winner.

Winner was the first to expose Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. She was arrested in 2017 for removing confidential documents from the government and feeding them to the press In 2018; Winner was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.

Kerry Howley, who wrote the 2017 New York Magazine article Who is Reality Winner?, adapted the screenplay. Dani Melia and Peter Saraf of Big Beach will produce alongside Amanda Phillips, who brought the project to them.

Fogel, repped by UTA and Lighthouse Management, most recently penned the script for the critically acclaimed comedy Booksmart, which was directed by Olivia Wilde. She also co-wrote and directed The Spy Who Dumped Me, starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, as well as the 2014 film Life Partners with Leighton Meester and Gillian Jacobs. Fogel directed the pilots for the upcoming limited series The Flight Attendant on HBO Max and The Wilds on Amazon.