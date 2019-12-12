‘Survivor’ And Its Historic Exit Steady In Ratings; ‘Making It’ Hits Season High In Finale, ‘Masked Singer’ Rises

Wednesday’s episode of Survivor was a big one: In the CBS reality series’ 39-season history, it was the first time a contestant had been kicked off the show. The episode — which ended with a card that said Dan Spilo, a prominent Hollywood manager-producer, was removed after an off-camera incident that didn’t involve another player — held steady in Nielsen’s fast affiliates with a 1.2 rating and 6.81 million viewers who saw the shocking moment.

Meanwhile, NBC’s craft competition Making It ended its second-season run Wednesday with back-to-back episodes. The first of the two earned a 0.6 rating and 2.85 million viewers, marking a season high for the series, while the finale slipped a tenth to 0.5 and 2.14 million viewers.

Fox’s The Masked Singer (1.9, 6.85M) continues to do well, jumping three tenths from the previous night’s episode and a tenth from last week. It led Fox to the overall ratings win in primetime.

CBS was the night’s most-watched network, with Survivor followed by SEAL Team (0.7, 5.82M), which was steady and earned its largest audience since the beginning of the seasoncS.W.A.T. (0.6, 4.80M) ticked down after a week off.

NBC’s Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways (1.0, 6.00M) was down two tenths after its Tuesday premiere, while Fox’s Almost Family (0.6, 2.21M) saw a healthy increase in its return.

ABC’s slate of pre-holiday programming was steady across the board with The Goldbergs (0.8, 3.97M), Schooled (0.6, 3.02M), Modern Family (0.9, 4.25M), Single Parents (0.6, 3.06M) and Stumptown (0.5, 3.12M).

The CW aired the fall finales of Riverdale (0.2, 750,000) and Nancy Drew (0.2, 750,000), which both gained viewers and stayed even in the demo.