‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II’: Lifetime Sets Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Sequel Doc Series

Lifetime has set a premiere date – and released a trailer – for the sequel documentary series Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: The follow-up to the much-watched Emmy-nominated Surviving R. Kelly series debuts January 2, 2020, and will air on three consecutive nights.

Part II: The Reckoning will feature interviews with new survivors, supporters, psychologists and cultural and legal experts, and, says Lifetime, “more insights into the ever-growing saga of the R&B singer, who is currently facing federal and state charges.”

The three-night event will include new stories and details, exploring “why the voices of the girls that spoke up decades ago are only now being heard.”

Lifetime will air a six-hour marathon of Part 1, in its entirety, beginning on Thursday, January 2 at 3pm ET/PT. The marathon leads up to the two-hour premiere of Part II at 9 pm. The two-hour second episode of Part II begins January 3 at 9 pm, with the 90-minute conclusion set for Saturday, January 4 at 8 pm.

Produced by Kreativ Inc, Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning is executive produced by Joel Karsberg and Jesse Daniels of Kreativ Inc.; dream hampton; Tamra Simmons; Maria Pepin; and Brie Miranda Bryant who executive produces for Lifetime. Sudi Khosropur is co-executive producer.

Watch the trailer for Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning above.