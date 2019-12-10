‘Supergirl’: Thomas Lennon To Recur As Mxyzptlk In CW Series

EXCLUSIVE: The magical menace called Mxyzptlk is returning to National City. Thomas Lennon (The State) is set to recur as the mercurial trickster for the fifth season of the CW’s Supergirl.

Mxyzptlk, aka “Mxy,” is the impish, reality-bending trickster from the 5th Dimension, who previously visited National City to woo Kara Danvers, aka Supergirl, but created chaos in the process. British actor Peter Gadiot portrayed Mxyzptlk for that two-part Season 2 adventure but the transition to Lennon is smoothed by the character’s handy reputation as a shape-shifter with an unpredictable nature.

DC Comics

Mxyzptlk (it’s pronounced “miks-yez-PIT-əl-ik”) has a history of mischief dating back to 1944 in the pages of DC Comics, where the most familiar version of the character is as an eccentric, levitating imp with a purple-and-orange ensemble and matching bowler. Often portrayed as an exasperating pest to Superman, Mxyzptlk is daft but also dangerous given the Kryptonian vulnerability to magic.

Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas) and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).

Lennon is known for his work on comedy series The State, which aired for three seasons on MTV. He and his writing partner, Robert Ben Garant, created the popular Viva Variety, which ran for three seasons and Reno 911!, which aired for six seasons, both on Comedy Central.

Lennon’s recent credits include Netflix’s A Futile and Stupid Gesture, Half Magic opposite Heather Graham and Clint Eastwood’s The 15:57 to Paris. Lennon is repped by Artists First and UTA.