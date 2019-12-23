‘Sunday Night Football’s Kansas City-Chicago Matchup Tops TV Ratings On A Quiet Night Of Holiday Specials

With the holidays kicking off and the majority of network fall finales spoken for, the TV landscape is fairly quiet — but is still tackling primetime. The Kansas City Chiefs decimated the Chicago Bears 26-3 with SNF winning primetime with a 4.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 14.53 million viewers. The ratings are four-tenths down and the viewership is lower from last week’s Buffalo Bills’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers — but it was still strong enough to win the night. Live NFL broadcasts for NBC, CBS and Fox will likely be adjusted in finals.

At CBS, 60 Minutes (0.6. 6.05M) took a two-tenths hit from last week. The news program led into a pair of holiday specials including the Price Is Right: Holiday Extravaganza (0.7, 5.41M) as well as the 21st annual A Home for the Holidays (0.3, 2.35M) with Idina Menzel, Adam Lambert NE-YO, and Kelly Rowland. The Christmas specials slipped two-tenths from last year’s special.

ABC aired the 2003 classic I Want A Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown (0.3, 2.32M) and delivered two specials including a holiday-themed Kids Say the Darndest Things (0.4, 2.41M) as well as a look back at the year of celebrity, drama, politics and obsessions with the ninth annual year-end special The Year: 2019 (0.4, 2.86M), which slipped a tenth from last year’s 2018 special.

The CW kept the Yuletide cheer going with back-to-back episodes of The Christmas Caroler Challange (0.1, 511,000; 0.1, 445,000) which held steady with last week’s premiere.