CAA & Paris-Based Totem To Rep Sales On Zeina Durra’s Sundance Drama ‘Luxor’ With Andrea Riseborough & Karim Saleh

Paris-based Totem Films has come on board to handle international sales of Zeina Durra’s Sundance-bound feature Luxor, starring Andrea Riseborough and Karim Salehstarring.

CAA Media Finance will rep North American rights. As previously announced, Front Row will distribute in the Middle East and North Africa.

The film, which will premiere in Sundance’s World Dramatic Competition, follows British aid worker Hana (Riseborough) who returns to the ancient city of Luxor, Egypt, and comes across Sultan (Saleh), a talented archeologist and former lover.

Along with Durra, the film is produced by Mohamed Hefzy through his production company Film Clinic, Mamdouh Saba, and Gianluca Chakra of Front Row. Paul Webster and Front Row’s Hisham Al Ghanim are executive producing; Daniel Ziskind of Film Clinic and Ihab Ayoub are serving as associate producers.

The feature marks Durra’s second film. Her debut feature was The Imperialists Are Alive, which premiered at Sundance in 2010.

Totem, formed in October 2018 by Agathe Valentin, Berenice Vincent and Laure Parleani, recently handled sales on Levan Akin’s And Then We Danced, Sweden’s international Oscar entry.

Said Hefzy, “I am proud to be working along with Totem Films and CAA in unveiling our latest labor of love in the prestigious world dramatic competition of Sundance.”

Added Totem’s Valentin, “We have been charmed by Hana’s journey in the fascinating scenery of Luxor. Zeina knows how to capture an atmosphere, a state of mind.”