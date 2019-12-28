Sue Lyon Dies: ‘Lolita’ Star Was 73

Sue Lyon passed away in Los Angeles on Dec. 26. She was 73. According to the New York Times, the actress’ health had been declining for some time.

Lyon was best known for her first major role. She was picked among 800 young actresses to play the title character in the controversial 1962 film Lolita when she was just 14 years old.

In Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Vladimir Nabokov’s famous novel, about a middle-aged college professor who becomes infatuated with a fourteen-year-old nymphet, Lyon starred opposite James Mason. Her performance earned Lyon the Golden Globe in the most promising newcomer-female in 1963.

Lyion went on to appear in two dozen movies and TV show, mostly in smaller roles. Her last screen credit was the 1980 horror movie Alligator.