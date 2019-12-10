Studiocanal Appoints Anna Marsh CEO As Didier Lupfer Exits

Euro major Studiocanal has appointed Anna Marsh CEO with Didier Lupfer exiting the company.

Marsh will be responsible for all Studiocanal operations in France and abroad and will report to Maxime Saada, CEO of Canal + Group and President of Studiocanal.

Marsh, formerly Managing Director of Studiocanal UK and EVP International Sales, will take up her position on December 16 and will continue to run Studiocanal UK on an interim basis pending the appointment of a new Managing Director.

She succeeds Lupfer, who is leaving the Paddington and Non-Stop backer to pursue personal projects in production, the studio said. The former RTL exec first joined the firm in 2000 and then left to pursue a stint as an indie producer and then work at Ubisoft. He rejoined the Vivendi Group in September 2015 to head cinema activities.

Former TF1 exec Marsh joined Studiocanal in 2008 as VP International Sales. In 2017, she was appointed EVP, International Distribution and in March 2019, MD of Studiocanal UK.

Maxime Saada said, “Anna is the ideal person to manage Studiocanal after being EVP Distribution and then Managing Director of our UK subsidiary. Her in-depth knowledge of the company and our markets as well as her international profile will be essential to accelerate the development of Studiocanal in its ambition of becoming a leader in the production and distribution of European films and series.”

He added, “I thank Didier for his contribution while heading Studiocanal. Over the past four years, under the leadership of Didier, the company has taken on a new dimension, particularly in production, where he has been directly and successfully involved. We wish him every success in his projects.”

Lupfer commented, “I am very proud of Studiocanal’s development over the past four years. Studiocanal is now one of the leading content production and distribution companies in Europe and abroad. I warmly thank all the company’s employees for their contribution and their involvement both in France and abroad.”