Streamy Awards To Go Host-Less This Year

The 9th Annual Streamy Awards are going host-less, Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter announced today.

Presenters include Streamy veterans and newcomers Kalen Allen, Jack Douglass, Joey Graceffa, iJustine, Gus Johnson, Collins Key, Larray, Elle Mills, Nikita Dragun, Brent Rivera, Sierra Schultzzie, Jay Shetty and more to be announced.

During the awards, the Streamys will introduce inaugural collaborators Emma Chamberlain, Mr. Kate, Rosanna Pansino, Mark Rober, Brandon Rogers, Patrick Starrr, and Hannah Stocking.

“Collaboration is a hallmark of YouTube culture — so this year we’re working with multiple creators to further showcase the diverse and robust range of creative talent within the digital community worldwide,” said Streamys founder Drew Baldwin. “As the Streamys continues to evolve, our mission remains the same: to honor the best in online video and to celebrate the accomplishments of our community.”

The awards will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, on Friday, December 13, 2019 and will stream live on YouTube via YouTube.com/streamys at 8PM ET/5PM PT. The show can also be watched via VOD on the Streamys YouTube channel.