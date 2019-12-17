Stone Village Television Acquires Rights To ‘Dexter’ Author’s New Thriller ‘Just Watch Me’

Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell’s Stone Village Television has acquired the rights to Just Watch Me, a new thriller novel by Dexter author Jeff Lindsay, to develop as a premium television series. David Boies (Won’t You Be My Neighbor, Jane Got A Gun) is attached to produce.

Just Watch Me is the first in a new series that premieres Riley Wolfe, a master thief who targets the greedy one percent. Brilliant at disguise, compelled to perform impossible heists, Riley Wolfe is a new anti-hero for our times.

The plot combines a cat and mouse game between Riley and FBI agent Frank Delgado with messages of Robin Hood. With elements of inspiration from classic caper movies like To Catch a Thief and share the uneasy empathy we similarly have for the anti-hero of Dexter. Unlike, Dexter Morgan, a serial killer who preyed only on other serial killers, Wolfe takes no pleasure in murder but will not hesitate to eliminate anyone who gets in his way. He targets the powerful people of the world that abuse their wealth and status for self gain and to take advantage of others.

Lindsay created the character of Dexter Morgan and wrote the books on which the eight seasons of the hit TV series Dexter were based.

Steindorff and Russell are currently producing Station Eleven for HBO Max and Paramount Television.

Agent Nicholas Ellison brokered the deal with Steindorff and Russell on behalf of Lindsay.