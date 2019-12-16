Steve Wynne’s Strawberry Blond Moves Into Comedy With Super Best Quality Video Productions

Strawberry Blond, the British production company run by former Disney and Warner Bros exec Steve Wynne, is moving into comedy by backing a Bristol-based business.

Super Best Quality Video Productions is run by former UKTV and Comedy Central commissioner Joe McVey and backed by The Playlist producer.

The company will specialize in scripted and non-scripted comedy. McVey was most recently commissioning editor at BBC Studios-backed UKTV, where he worked on shows including Sharon Horgan-exec produced Women on the Verge and formats such as Hypothetical and Judge Romesh. Priot to that, he has worked at Viacom’s Comedy Central in the UK, and producers Tiger Aspect, Roughcut and Objective.

McVey joked that being based in Bristol, the home of Planet Earth producer BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, meant that he would “not rest until we’ve got David Attenborough a panel show”.

“After three great years at UKTV my season ticket ran out so it felt like a good idea to go back to the production sector. Bristol is such an amazing creative hub so it felt odd that comedy was hugely under-served. I’m really looking forward working with all the great talent I’ve had the joy to work with over the years as long as I can persuade them to come down here occasionally. And as I say, I couldn’t afford the train fare any more.”

Wynne, formerly the voice of Chums alongside Ant and Dec and Cat Deeley on British kids’ TV series SM:TV, added, “We’re truly excited about working with hilarious talent. And Joe.”