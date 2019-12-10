Steve Harvey Talk Show Set At Facebook Watch

Steve Harvey is reviving his daytime talk show at . Hosted by Harvey, Steve on Watch, from Endeavor Content’s Film 45 and Harvey’s East 112, is set for premiere on the digital platform on January 6.

The new series will feature Harvey giving his take “on the everyday issues affecting his audience” along with interviews of film, TV and music stars.

“Reaching my audience anywhere and everywhere they are has always been the goal. Facebook Watch viewers are the most energetic, engaged community, and so are my amazing fans. Getting all those people to directly engage on a platform like this is the perfect evolution of the show.”

Ianthe Jones serves as executive producer of Steve on Watch.

Producer Endeavor Content had been shopping the series since Harvey’s syndicated show Steve ended its run on NBC stations in June. NBCUniversal opted to air The Kelly Clarkson Show in Steve’s post-Ellen timeslot. Harvey’s Still Rolling digital series, a companion to his syndicated show Steve, had been featured on Facebook Watch.

Additionally, Harvey hosts syndicated game show Family Feud and the primetime Celebrity Family Feud for ABC. He also recently hosted The Miss Universe competition on Fox.

Harvey and East 112 are repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.