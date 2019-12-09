Steve Bannon Blasts Impeachment “Circus,” Praises Trump Economic Policies On Fox News

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon described the House Impeachment process as a “circus.”

Not surprising, Bannon railed against Democratic House leaders and the “radical left.” He bashed former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden for their economic policies, and insisted the economy is on “fire” on Trump’s watch.

“The real story is Trump’s turnaround of the American economy,” Bannon said.

He insisted Trump’s economic strategy is helping to improve the financial fortunes of blue collar workers.

“Every aspect of the Trump strategy is coming together to show an economy that is literally on fire,” Bannon said. “The American people are going to sit there, just like in Thanksgiving, and weigh and measure this and say ‘what are the Democrats doing?'”

Bannon also said he believes Hillary Clinton is planning to enter the 2020 presidential race. He cited Clinton’s viral interview with Howard Stern last week where she said she was “crushed” after losing in 2016.

“Hillary Clinton is waiting for her shot to come in and say ‘I’m gonna save the Democratic Party,'” he said.

Bannon had a brief and turbulent tenure at the White House and was fired in 2017. He was a lightning rod for his ties to Breitbart News and its often biased, nationalist, racist coverage.

Watch the interview below.