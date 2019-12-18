Stephen Colbert Picks Apart Trump’s “Very Angry” Impeachment Letter To Pelosi

Just hours before his near-certain impeachment, President Donald Trump sent a scathing letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasting the “vicious crusade” against him.

The blistering letter left CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert nearly speechless. In his monologue Tuesday night, Colbert said Trump’s six-page missive made his head spin.

“The letter is a disorienting mishmash of dry legal language mixed in with Trump’s signature angry word smoothies,” the comedian quipped.

TONIGHT: Trump sends Speaker Pelosi a very angry letter! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/6H4Vo9ESWS — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 18, 2019

In his best Trump voice, Colbert recited parts of the letter for the audience.

“You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word ‘impeachment,'” the late-night host read from the letter.

“Okay, happy now Nancy? You’ve cheapened something very ugly, that goes against everything Trump stands for — making very ugly things extremely expensive,” Colbert joked.

The comedian then zeroed in on the section of the letter where Trump reminded Pelosi that he won the 2016 election in an “Electoral College landslide.”

“My God. Is there any place, any occasion he won’t brag about his electoral college win?” Colbert asked. The comedian then held up a condolence card bragging about a 306 to 227 win.