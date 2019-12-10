Stephen Colbert Celebrates Early Christmas “Present” – DOJ Report On Russia Probe

Christmas is still a couple of weeks away, but Stephen Colbert is already unpacking a “present” from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz — a 434-page report released Monday that found the FBI was justified when it opened an investigation into ties between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

“It’s 16 days until Christmas, but we got a little present today ahead of time from the inspector general of the Justice Department,” Colbert told the audience Monday night on The CBS Late Show.

“Trump’s had this insistence that the 2016 Russia probe started only because of ‘anti-Trump bias’ in the FBI,” Colbert explained. “Well today, after months of investigating, the DOJ inspector released his report, finding no evidence of bias, concluding that the FBI had sufficient evidence to lawfully open the Russia investigation.”

TONIGHT: How will Trump respond to the IG report that says the FBI opened a lawful investigation into Trump and Russia? By making things up. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/h0aNKeNVnD — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 10, 2019

The long-awaited DOJ watchdog report said FBI investigators mishandled parts of an application to monitor a Trump campaign aide, but otherwise the probe was justified.

That was all Colbert needed to hear.

“There it is, end of story,” the comedian said to applause. “Truth wins, this wasn’t an overthrow of the government. This wasn’t even an attempted overthrow of the government and no one was in on it.”