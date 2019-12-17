Stephen Colbert Calls Out House Republicans For “Partisan” Impeachment Politics

Stephen Colbert has a major problem with the way Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are handling the impeachment process surrounding President Donald Trump.

Colbert expressed his frustration Monday night in the CBS Late Show’s “Don and the Giant Impeach” segment.

“On Friday, the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against our president,” he began. “The vote was 23 to 17, along strictly partisan lines.”

TONIGHT: Do Trump's allies have a problem with the president pressuring a foreign country in exchange for dirt on a political opponent? They do not. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/5HK4YC3gJO — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 17, 2019

Colbert wasn’t done and continued to swat at House Republicans.

“That’s right. Not one Republican evidently has a problem with the president blackmailing a foreign government to get dirt on a political opponent,” he vented.

The Late Show team then flashed two graphics on-screen to really get the point across.

“In a related story, the GOP has changed it’s mascot from an elephant to an ostrich,” Colbert quipped as a picture of a red, white, and blue ostrich popped up with its head buried in a hole.

A full House vote on the two impeachment articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — is expected this week.