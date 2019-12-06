Stephen Colbert Blesses CBS-Viacom Reunion, Proposes New Crossover Series

Stephen Colbert opened the Thursday episode of CBS’ The Late Show with a salute to the re-merger of the network’s parent, CBS Corp. and Viacom, which was competed Wednesday afternoon.

“Do you feel this excitement, do you feel the electricity; it’s like this room was soaked with gasoline, there is magic in the air here,” Colbert said at the top of his monologue. “And you know why? It’s the merger of CBS and Viacom. Of course as a fan, I know them by their celebrity couple name, the people that pay me.”

Colbert then talked about his experience joining ViacomCBS’ top executives, led by Shari Redstone and Bob Bakish, to ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock market Thursday morning. The executives ere surrounded by some of the two companies’ top talent, live-action and animated.

“To celebrate the merger, ViacomCBS got to ring the Nasdaq opening bell this morning, and they gave the honor to the face of the brand, the man you know and love SpongeBob and his friend, me. I’m less handsome but way more absorbent.”

Colbert touted the possibilities for “great new crossovers” the marriage of the two companies brings. He pitched one, featuring popular shows across top CBS and Viacom networks (see it below).

The comedian went on to list the “all of America’s favorite networks” that will be together after the merger. In addition to CBS, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, VH! and BET, it also included “IBS, DUI, the new UTI Streaming Service.”

Colbert ended the segment by giving the union his blessing. You can watch the video above.