Stefanie Scott, Isabelle Fuhrman, Judith Roberts & Rory Culkin To Topline Mythological Horror ‘The Last Thing Mary Saw’

EXCLUSIVE: Stefanie Scott (Insidious: Chapter 3), Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan), Judith Roberts (You Were Never Really Here) and Rory Culkin (Lords of Chaos) have been cast in The Last Thing Mary Saw, a mythological horror pic from writer-director Edoardo Vitaletti.

Film is a period horror set in 1843 that follows the youngest daughter of a strict religious family who finds herself detained after discovering her ominously matriarchal grandmother dead. Project will lense in New York this month.

Vitaletti, a New York based Italian writer and director, is making his directorial debut on the feature. Producers are Intrinsic Value’s Aimee Schoof and Isen Robbins alongside Harrison Allen and Madeleine Schumacher’s Arachnid Films, with Stephen Tedeschi. Scoop Wasserstein is an executive producer.

Scott is represented by Gersh and Medavoy, Fuhrman by UTA and Gang Tyre, Roberts by Leading Artists, Culkin by Paradigm and Brookside Artist Management.

