Universal Sets ‘Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman/Marc Silvestri Comic ‘Stealth’ For Film; Lee Daniels To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has partnered with Skybound Entertainment for a movie adapation of Stealth, and Lee Daniels has attached himself to direct a film that introduces an unusual superhero crime fighter. Pic is based on an upcoming Skybound/Image comic created by The Walking Dead co-creator and exec producer Robert Kirkman, and Marc Silvestri. Iron Man scribes Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby are set to write the screenplay.

Courtesy of Fox

Daniels, the Oscar-nominated director of The Butler, The Paperboy and Precious will produce along with his partner Pam Williams. Producing for the Skybound film team will be Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst.

The first issue of the comic Stealth will be launched under the Skybound/Image imprint on March 11, 2020 with story by Mike Costa, art by Nate Bellegarde and Tamra Bonvillain, and cover by Jason Howard.

For decades, Stealth has waged war on crime in Detroit, but now he’s taken his pursuit of justice too far. Only reporter Tony Barber knows that behind Stealth’s reckless behavior is an older man battling Alzheimer’s—his father. A father unwilling to accept that he’s no longer the hero this city needs… with enemies all too eager to force his retirement.

Universal Executive Vice President of Production Matt Reilly will oversee the project for the studio.

Fergus and Ostby are repped by Gochman Law Group; Daniels is represented by WME and Hansen, Jacobson; Skybound is repped by Circle of Confusion, CAA, and KGR.