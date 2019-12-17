‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Premiere Livestream: A Hollywood Event Of The First Order

The interstellar, multi-generational saga of House Skywalker reaches its concluding and (hopefully) climatic chapter with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth installment in the space opera that has captivated moviegoers since the Carter Administration. The mega-release from Disney’s Lucasfilm and director/producer/co-writer J.J. Abrams premieres tonight and the live-stream will be available above beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m. ET.

The PG-13 fantasy film opens in U.S. theaters on Dec. 20. At tonight’s premiere Abrams will join Producers Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan, executive producers Callum Greene and Jason McGatlin at the splashy premiere. Also on hand: composer John Williams, co-writer Chris Terrio, director of photography Dan Mindel, production designer Rick Carter, costume designer Michael Kaplan and editors Maryann Brandon and Stefan Grube.

Shutterstock

The film’s cast members are expected to be on hand, including Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Naomi Ackie, Anthony Daniels, Richard E. Grant, Ian McDiarmid, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams, Dominic Monaghan, and Greg Grunberg.

Announced special guests include Harrison Ford, Omid Abtahi, Amy Adams, Elizabeth Banks Dee Bradley Baker, Tom Bergeron, Ahmed Best, Steve Blum, Josh Brener, Yvette Nicole Brown, Gina Carano, Zooey Deschanel, Ashley Eckstein, Donald Faison, Jeff Garlin, Sean Giambrone, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Jeff Gordon, Nolan Gould, Taylor Gray, Chris Holmes, Saul Hudson, Ryan Kalil, Taran Killam, Matt Lanter, Scott Lawrence, Daniel Logan, Vanessa Marshall, Gaten Matarazzo, Frances McDormand, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Suzie McGrath, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Kim Raver, Rico Rodriguez, Ben Schwartz, Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott, Marcus Scribner, Christopher Sean, Elisabeth Shue, Tiya Sircar, Cobie Smulders, Emily Swallow, James Arnold Taylor, Myrna Velasco, Ming-Na Wen and Bryan Burke.

Among the expected guest directors/filmmakers are Steven Spielberg, Ram Bergman, Niki Caro, Deborah Chow, Joel Coen, Ava DuVernay, Rick Famuyiwa, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Ludwig Goransson, Reginald Hudlin, Jake Kasdan, Jon Kasdan, Lawrence Kasdan, Spike Lee, Damon Lindelof, Peyton Reed, Jenno Topping and Jon Watts.