‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Climbs To $725M Global; ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Rocks Towards $500M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker has climbed to $724.8M globally after 12 days in release. The split is $363M from the international box office and $361.8M domestic. This is after a $94.3M offshore weekend, which is above projections and reps just a 43% drop from the debut frame in 52 material markets. That’s vastly better than Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s sophomore hold, though that film had its second Sunday fall on Christmas Eve as we have noted previously. Either way, Skywalker has now closed the gap even further with The Last Jedi. It is 5% behind that movie internationally, and, if excluding China, is on par.

With this weekend’s grosses, Skywalker becomes the No. 10 global release of 2019 and the No. 7 release of the year domestically. It has $1B global in its tractor beam in January.

The JJ Abrams-helmed film is still No. 1 in several markets including France, Germany, Spain the UK, Mexico and Japan. However, it faced off with Sony/Seven Bucks Productions’ Jumanji: The Next Level in places like Australia and Italy where the Dwayne Johnson-starrer muscled in for No. 1 bows.

Sony Pictures The Jake Kasdan-directed Jumanji sequel has now lifted to $296M overseas and $472M globally. Much as it gamed Star Wars: The Last Jedi as counterprogramming two years ago, this Jumanji is having a fine time against Skywalker with a $61.6M offshore weekend that is down just 1% in holdover markets. It overtook Star Wars’ Episode IX in eight of its 10 new openers, including Australia where The Rock & the gang launched to $9.6M (including previews), besting Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle by 43%. Italy debuted to $6.7M, which is 49% ahead of the Sony franchise’s prior installment.

Circling back to Disney, Frozen 2 has now become the 3rd biggest animated release ever worldwide with $1.218B. This weekend included record-breaking starts across Scandinavia; the already-opened international markets dropped overall by just 7% while many saw jumps. The offshore take this weekend was $42.2M. As with Jumanji, Frozen 2 still is due to debut in Brazil.

Disney’s inherited Spies In Disguise, from Blue Sky Studios, kicked off with $16M from 32 material markets for a $38.1M global gross so far.

Elsewhere, Lionsgate and MRC’s Knives Out has topped both the $100M international box office and $200M global benchmarks. Universal/Working Title’s Cats clawed its way to a $13.6M weekend as it stretched into 37 new markets. The offshore cume now outpaces domestic with $20.6M to date. That’s a global kitty of $38.4M. The UK leads, after its head-start last weekend, with $9.4M to date.

Sony’s Little Women also started limited overseas rollout this weekend in the UK and Spain, grossing a terrific $6.3M from 1,100 screens.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

