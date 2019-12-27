‘Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker’ Running B.O. To Beat ‘Last Jedi’ This Weekend — Thursday AM Update

Another big day for Disney’s Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker with a Dec. 26 estimated gross of $30.7M, -4% from Christmas Day. Industry sources are forecasting that through the ninth-quel’s first ten days by Sunday, the J.J. Abrams directed movie will hit $380.9M, pacing 3% ahead of Last Jedi at the same point in time. Pretty impressive for a pic we dinged for having a slow start. Skywalker‘s Dec. 26 bests that of Last Jedi‘s ($27.7M) and is just under Rogue One‘s $32M which was on the Monday after a Christmas Sunday.

Sony Pictures

Sony’s Little Women is doing great with a $6M Thursday, -6% from Christmas, on its way to a $27.8M 5-day. The Greta Gerwig-directed reboot of the Louisa May Alcott novel scored 5 stars on Comscore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak among both general audiences and parents (but kids under 12 were sleepy at 2 1/2 stars). General audiences made up 83% of Little Women‘s audience with 17% families. Females over 25 led the charge making up close to 50%, with men over 25 at 30%, females under 25 at 13% (who gave the pic a perfect score of 100%) and men under 25 at 9%. Diversity breakdown was 73% Caucasian, 15% Asian/Other, 7% Hispanic and 5% African American. Little Women played best on the coasts. As expected, Little Women is stealing females away from Cats which is expected to end its 10-day run on Sunday with $18.1M, 53% behind The Greatest Showman at the same point in time.

Fox/Disney/Blue Sky’s Spies in Disguise earned an A- CinemaScore, and 3 1/2 stars from general audiences and parents and 4 stars from kids under 12. Industry estimates are $4.1M yesterday, -15%. Business is being driven by 62% males, with an audience that is 70% under 35 with 50% between 18-35 years old. Diversity demos were 42% Caucasian, 29% Asian/Other, 16% African American and 13% Hispanic. The Blue Sky movie performed the best in the South and the West.

A24

A24’s Uncut Gems posted $3.3M at 2,341, -44% from Christmas Day for a running total of $10.4M. The pic is racking up solid business, despite its C+ CinemaScore and 2 stars on PostTrak. Why those low scores? It depends on how you view the shocking ending. Males at 65% showed up with 67% under 35 with the largest quad being between 18-24 at 35%. Diversity demos were 65% Caucasian, 12% Asian/Other, 12% African American and 11% Hispanic. The Safdie Brothers movie played best on the coasts, however, much better in the East I hear.

Lionsgate/MRC’s Knives Out passed the century mark yesterday.

Universal/DreamWorks’ 1917 made an estimated $187K yesterday for a 2 day gross of $438K. Warner Bros.’ Just Mercy posted $37K last night, -54% for a 2 day take of $118K.

Updated industry estimates ranked by 5-day gross:

1.) Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker (Dis) 4,406 theaters Wed $32M (+60%)/Th $30.7M (-4%)/3-day: $89.6M (-49%)/5-day: $154M/Cume: $380.9M/Wk 2

2.) Jumanji: Next Level (Sony) 4,227 theaters Wed $12.55M (+84%)/$10.9 Th (-13%) /3-day $30.8M (+16%)/5-day $60M/Cume: $176.3M/Wk 3

3.) Frozen 2 (Dis) 3665 theaters (-413), Wed $4.1M (+21%)/$5.9M Th (+43%)/3 day: $18.5M (+42%)/5-day: $28.3M/Cume: $423.4M/Wk 6

4.) Little Women (Sony) 3,308 theaters Wed. $6.4M/$6M (-6%)/3-day $18M/5-day $27.8M/Wk 1

5.) Spies in Disguise (Fox/Dis) 3,502 theaters Wed. $4.8M/$4.1M Th (-15%)/3-day $13.1M/5-day 22.8M/Wk 1

6.) Uncut Gems (A24) 2,341 theaters (+2336) Wed $5.9M /$3.3M Th (-44%)/3-day $10.9M (+4431%)/5-day $20.1M/Cume $21.3M/Wk 3

7.) Knives Out (LG/MRC) 2535 theaters (-878), Wed $3.7M (+102%)/$3.2M Th (-13%)/3-day $12.7M (+95%)/5-day $20.1M/Cume: $113.8M/Wk 5

8.) Cats (Uni) 3,380 theaters/Wed $2.1M (+97%)/3$1.8M (-15%)/-day $5.1M (-22%)/5-day $9.1M/Cume $18.1M/Wk 2

9.) Bombshell (LG) 1480 theaters (+1476), Wed. $2M (+133%)/$1.6M Th (-22%)/3-day $4.7M (-8%)/5-day $8.3M/Cume $15.7M/Wk 3

10.) Richard Jewell (WB) 2502 theaters, Wed $1.4M (+157%)/$1M Th (-28%)3-day $2,9M (+12%)/5-day $5.3M/Cume $16M/Wk 3