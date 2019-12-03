‘Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge’: Jar Jar Binks Actor Will Host Disney+ Game Show

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, a new game show aimed at kids and hosted by Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best, will premiere on Disney+ subscription streaming service in 2020.

The live-action skills game show is a first for the Star Wars brand, which is getting major Disney investment these days with The Rise of Skywalker due in theaters this month and The Mandalorian already streaming on the still-new Disney+ service.

The game show “tests young contestants’ abilities in the core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery as they face thrilling and fun obstacles,” according to Disney executives.

“This is definitely a kids game show like no other,” says Lucasfilm’s senior director of Online Content & Programming, Mickey Capoferri. “The various challenges will test a Padawan’s connection to the Force in three locations — a forest planet, on board a Jedi star cruiser, and inside a Jedi Temple — immersing them and the audience in a fun, humorous, and exciting competition.”

From a Disney press release: “Best’s unique set of skills as an actor, dancer, martial arts expert, STOMP musician, and Star Wars fan make him the perfect choice as the show’s host and mentor…. Best is joined by a hilarious humanoid droid companion, voiced by Mary Holland (VEEP, Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre).

“Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge brings together the best of Star Wars – competitive spirit, harrowing obstacles and a hero’s triumph over challenges – in a totally new format for the franchise,” said Dan Silver, vice president, Originals – Unscripted Content, Disney+. “A game show set in the Star Wars galaxy is a perfect fit for Disney+.”

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge is executive produced by Lucasfilm, Dean Houser, and David Chamberlin and Mike Antinoro from Endeavor Content.