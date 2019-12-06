During the CCXP Amazon Prime Video panel, Star Trek: Picard was featured but the titular Captain was nowhere to be seen. However, the legendary Sir Patrick Stewart sent a video to the crowd in Sao Paulo apologizing for his absence saying that he was honored to reprise the role of Picard and excited share the show with Latin America. Even though he wasn’t there, he was happy that his co-stars Jonathan del Arco, Isa Briones, Michelle Hurd and Santiago Cabrera were there to take the dais and talk about the new iteration of the iconic sci-fi series.

The series has been making its convention rounds, first taking Hall H earlier in July at San Diego Comic-Con, where they announced the cast — which was essentially a Next Generation reunion. But all is not the same with the gang as Picard isn’t the same man he used to be and that brings him on a new adventure with familiar faces.

In Sao Paulo, Del Arco said that if you love Picard, “you are going to want to watch this show many, many times.” He later says it’s a “whole new world” that has a lot of things you won’t see coming.

Cabrera points out that with all the content making its way on multiple platforms, the bar has been set so high that they had to do something fresh and new. “We got that covered,” he said.

The cast said they were honored to work with Stewart and be part of a franchise that Hurd said is a “window to humanity” and addresses “otherisms”. She discusses how the continuation of the sci-fi narrative is important to the fans and to what is going on in the world today.

“It’s the necessity of hope,” Hurd said. “This is a bigger story than I realized. It gives up something for us to hold on to. In a time when we are divided, it’s good to have something we can jump on to and tell a story that can touch our hearts and connect us together.”

Star Trek: Picard debuts stateside January 23, 2020 on CBS All Access and on January 24 on Amazon Prime Video in Brazil and more than 200 countries and territories.