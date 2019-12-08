Click to Skip Ad
'Star Trek' Community, Led By William Shatner And George Takei, Mourns Rene Auberjonois

The Star Trek community has gathered online to mourn Rene Auberjonois, one of the series most-beloved characters in his role as the shape-shifting constable Odo on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek and in its film series, tweeted out his condolences.

“I have just heard about the death of my friend and fellow actor @reneauberjonois. To sum up his life in a tweet is nearly impossible. To Judith, Tessa & Remy I send you my love & strength. I will keep you in my thoughts and remember a wonderful friendship with René.”

