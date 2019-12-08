‘Star Trek’ Community, Led By William Shatner And George Takei, Mourns Rene Auberjonois

The Star Trek community has gathered online to mourn Rene Auberjonois, one of the series most-beloved characters in his role as the shape-shifting constable Odo on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek and in its film series, tweeted out his condolences.

We’ll add more reflections as they come in.

I have just heard about the death of my friend and fellow actor @reneauberjonois. To sum up his life in a tweet is nearly impossible. To Judith, Tessa & Remy I send you my love & strength. I will keep you in my thoughts and remember a wonderful friendship with René. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 8, 2019

This is a terrible loss. Star Trek fans knew him as Odo from Deep Space Nine. We knew him as René. He was a wonderful, caring, and intelligent man. He shall be missed. When I look out to the stars, I shall think of you, friend. https://t.co/IE2gtivRcg — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 8, 2019

When Rene was cast as Odo, he joked "I hope #DS9 will replace Benson on my tombstone." He will be remembered for both, for Boston Legal, for The Little Mermaid, & so much more. His portrayal of Odo, under all that latex, was subtle, emotional, & astounding. One of the greats. pic.twitter.com/Z6YzC5xgMh — Robert Hewitt Wolfe (@writergeekrhw) December 8, 2019

@reneauberjonois You were a spectacular artist from Altman film IMAGES to Star Trek:DS9 and the million performances in between. A devoted family man, a visual artist, and loving and loves le human being. Thanks for showing the world how to do it. #love #admiration — Gates McFadden (@gates_mcfadden) December 8, 2019