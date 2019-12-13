‘Spongebob Musical: Live On Stage!’ Draws 1.7 Million Viewers In Live+3 Simulcast For Nickelodeon

The Spongebob Musical: Live On Stage!, featuring the Broadway stars and director of 2017’s multiple-Tony-nominated musical, has drawn strong ratings for Nickelodeon.

In Live+3, a December 7 simulcast across Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Nicktoons and TeenNick drew 1.7 million viewers, up 24% from the Live+SD simulcast. It averaged a 3.4/751,000 in the K2-11 demo, +25% from L+SD, and a 3.8/522,000 with K6-11, up 28%.

Directed by Broadway’s Tina Landau (herself Tony-nominated for the show), The SpongeBob Musical featured Ethan Slater in the title role, with Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles.

The cast also included Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, and Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks. The ensemble included Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, L’ogan J’ones, Jai’len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn McClelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., Allan Washington.

The made-for-Broadway plot has SpongeBob and the rest of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! is a musical production conceived and directed for the stage by Tina Landau, book by Kyle Jarrow, orchestrations, arrangements & music supervision by Tom Kitt, with choreography by Christopher Gattelli, produced for television by Austin Shaw with television direction by Glenn Weiss.

The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! Sing-A-Long premieres Sat., January 4, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.