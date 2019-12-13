Danny Aiello: Spike Lee, Mia Farrow, Cher Remember ‘Moonstruck’ Actor

News of the death of Danny Aiello rippled across social media on Friday morning as friends, peers, and admirers of the 86-year-old character actor shared their thoughts on a body of work that included highlights like Do the Right Thing, Moonstruck, The Purple Rose of Cairo, Jacob’s Ladder, and Madonna’s music video for Papa Don’t Preach.
Aiello’s Oscar-nominated performance as Salvatore “Sal” Frangione in Spike Lee’s incendiary 1989 classic Do The Right Thing was most frequently mentioned, a testament to the film’s trenchant achievements and Aiello’s compelling portrait of a pizzeria owner vexed by the changing demographics of his New York neighborhood.
Aiello’s screen career was launched by the 1973 sports drama Bang the Drum Slowly, which also starred a newcomer named Robert De Niro. Aiello joined De Niro for a notable follow-up, too, when both appeared in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part II, with De Niro in the title role and Aiello settling for a memorable walk-on role as Tony Rosato,
Aiello’s work would be front-and-center in Do the Right Thing, however, and his nuanced, soulful performance as the beleaguered Italian-American business owner in the milestone film earned him the best reviews of his career. The role role earned him a Best Supporting Actor nomination at both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards.
Lee on Friday led the social media wave of tributes to the accomplished and popular character actor.
I’m 💜 Broken. Just Found Out My Brother DANNY AIELLO Made His Transition Last Night. Danny,We Made Cinema History Together With DO THE RIGHT THING. May You Rest In PARADISE.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿
