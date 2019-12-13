Danny Aiello: Spike Lee, Mia Farrow, Cher Remember ‘Moonstruck’ Actor

Danny Aiello and Spike Lee at 20th anniversary screening of 'Do the Right Thing' in 2009

News of the death of Danny Aiello rippled across social media on Friday morning as friends, peers, and admirers of the 86-year-old character actor shared their thoughts on a body of work that included highlights like Do the Right Thing, Moonstruck, The Purple Rose of Cairo, Jacob’s Ladder, and Madonna’s music video for Papa Don’t Preach.

Aiello’s Oscar-nominated performance as Salvatore “Sal” Frangione in Spike Lee’s incendiary 1989 classic Do The Right Thing was most frequently mentioned, a testament to the film’s trenchant achievements and Aiello’s compelling portrait of a pizzeria owner vexed by the changing demographics of his New York neighborhood.

Aiello’s screen career was launched by the 1973 sports drama Bang the Drum Slowly, which also starred a newcomer named Robert De Niro. Aiello joined De Niro for a notable follow-up, too, when both appeared in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part II, with De Niro in the title role and Aiello settling for a memorable walk-on role as Tony Rosato,

Aiello’s work would be front-and-center in Do the Right Thing, however, and his nuanced, soulful performance as the beleaguered Italian-American business owner in the milestone film earned him the best reviews of his career. The role role earned him a Best Supporting Actor nomination at both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards.

Lee on Friday led the social media wave of tributes to the accomplished and popular character actor.

Goodbye Dear #DannyAiello 💔

Danny was a Great Actor, But a

Genius Comedic Actor.We Laughed so much. Making #Moonstruck ..It was one of the happiest times in my life,& He Was apart of that Happy time.

Goodbye #JohnnyCammareri

💋Loretta — Cher (@cher) December 13, 2019

So very sad to hear that Danny Aiello has died. He was a superb actor and a lovely person. It was a joy and an honor to work with him (in Broadway Danny Rose) Condolences and love to his family https://t.co/NSeGCes6sy — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 13, 2019

Pre-Sobriety with pals, Robert Klein and Danny Aiello. Just had a few drinks and joked 30 plus yrs ago about what if Trump ever became President.

Then had five more drinks!

OY! #Resist#VoteBlue #sobriety pic.twitter.com/u6a0rLA4Gx — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) May 30, 2018

Dennis Farina is so Chicago, and Danny Aiello is so New York. I’m not even sure what this means, but I believe it to be true 100%. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 13, 2019

#JacobsLadder is a devastating total ten. Whenever I hear the word “chiropractor”, I still automatically picture Danny Aiello. https://t.co/N4YU3DLxAY — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) October 12, 2018

RIP Danny Aiello. People remember him most for his iconic role in "Do The Right Thing!" but he was the guy in The Godfather II who strangled Frank Pentangeli, the informant who lied to Congress that inspired Roger Stone to get convicted tampering with a witness to do the same… — Grant Stern (@grantstern) December 13, 2019

Danny Aiello Had a majestic leadership quality to his work. He always seemed to know what to do next. There was an authority that was both compassionate and sinister.Certainly one of the great Italian American actors to appear on the screen.Wrap in peace. https://t.co/drCJz46Wu9 — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) December 13, 2019

Literally one of my favorites & such a nice guy. He inspired Me so much.#DannyAiello pic.twitter.com/TSgEErmi9q — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 13, 2019

.@JoyVBehar remembers “Do the Right Thing” actor Danny Aiello who passed away at 86. https://t.co/mGQSv10ts6 pic.twitter.com/R7vGIWdNQD — The View (@TheView) December 13, 2019

RIP #DannyAiello

From the Army to Greyhound labor rep to bouncer at The Improv to Hollywood stardom!! From Johnny in Moonstruck to Sal in Do The Right Thing.

That smile, that laugh, that NY attitude. They don’t make ‘em like Danny anymore.

What a talent… a true one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/ssaw9QvAVt — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) December 13, 2019

“This is my pizzeria!!!”

One of the greats. RIP Danny Aiello. pic.twitter.com/TVv4KS9quc — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) December 13, 2019

Wow! RIP Danny Aiello! So many great characters brought to life through him. Mr. Johnny Cammareri, Sgt. Phil Cantone, Don Domenico Clericuzio, & of course Sal! Thanks for the art! 🙏🏿 #dannyaiello #livewelllived… https://t.co/aThaAEWRL3 — Johnta Austin (@johntalsr) December 13, 2019

Danny Aiello was memorable in the Madonna video where he played the Papa who was asked not to preach pic.twitter.com/A15GKqIREG — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) December 13, 2019

God Bless Danny Aiello. His Oscar nom was for Do The Right Thing but watch Jacob's Ladder to see him as a literal angel. pic.twitter.com/yFKeJCMmja — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) December 13, 2019

Danny Aiello and Paul Newman's characters had a fistfight in the film Fort Apache, The Bronx. As they rehearsed the rough battle, Danny heard his wife yell "Oh God, don't hit him in the face".

Said Danny "She was talking to me". R.I.P. — Keith Humphreys (@KeithNHumphreys) December 13, 2019

If you've never seen Moonstruck, you should see Moonstruck. I always felt it was closest to seeing my particular Italian family onscreen and Danny Aiello was just perfect as Loretta's not-to-be fiancé. RIP — Lauren Morgan (@morglaur) December 13, 2019

RIP Danny Aiello. His performance in the @DavidKoechner penned "Hi-C and Turkey" sketch on SNL is one of the all-time greats. #SaigonWhoores https://t.co/KBoya5eWxU pic.twitter.com/UTv3Lypcvv — Mark Graham (@unclegrambo) December 13, 2019

“People call me an instinctive actor. I used to consider that an insult early on, only because I had never studied. Now, I love it.” Rest in peace, Danny Aiello, who brought truth and feeling to his every role. Here he is with Spike Lee during the making of DO THE RIGHT THING. pic.twitter.com/shFkLBIZT5 — Tribeca (@Tribeca) December 13, 2019