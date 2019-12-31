‘The Neighborhood’ & ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Top Quiet Pre-New Year’s Eve Ratings

Monday in primetime featured an entire slate of repeats and encores as we prepare for the new year. CBS topped the evening with The Neighborhood, which earned a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.12 million viewers in early Nielsen numbers. The network won overall in total viewers as it followed with an all-rerun lineup of of Bob Hearts Abishiola, All Rise and Bull.

ABC treated viewers to the broadcast premiere of Marvel Studios and Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, which earned a 0.5 rating as 2.53 million viewers tuned in to watch Tom Holland’s first stand-alone MCU film. Spidey helped they network take the night in the demo.

At NBC, an encore presentation of Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways from December 12 also earned 0.5 rating and netted 3.24 million viewers. This was followed by a double helping of Manifest repets

Elsewhere, Fox aired repeats of 9-1-1 and Prodigal Son while the CW replayed its iHeartRadio Music Festival.