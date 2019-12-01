Southern California Storm Watch: More Snow, Rain Hamper The Big Return Home From Thanksgiving

Getting back home after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend will be trouble no matter where in the country you’re coming in from.

Snow across the US is the big reason. By mid-morning, 1,300 flights into or out of the US have been delayed, with almost 700 canceled, according to FlightAware.com.

In Southern California, some areas are bracing for more snow or heavy rains.

One to three inches of snow are anticipated for Los Angeles County mountains, with as much as five inches possible for the Ventura County mountains. Big Bear Mountain in San Bernardino had four feet of snow as of Friday, with Highway 18 temporarily shut down until Saturday morning.

US airlines are expecting 3.1 milliion passengers today, according to airline trade Airlines for America. That’s up 3.7 percent from last year.