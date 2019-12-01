Southern California Storm Watch: More Snow, Rain Hamper The Big Return Home From Thanksgiving

Getting back home after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend will be trouble no matter where in the country you’re coming in from.
Snow across the US is the big reason. By mid-morning, 1,300 flights into or out of the US have been delayed, with almost 700 canceled, according to FlightAware.com.
In Southern California, some areas are bracing for more snow or heavy rains.
One to three inches of snow are anticipated for Los Angeles County mountains, with as much as five inches possible for the Ventura County mountains. Big Bear Mountain in San Bernardino had four feet of snow as of Friday, with Highway 18 temporarily shut down until Saturday morning.
US airlines are expecting 3.1 milliion passengers today, according to airline trade Airlines for America. That’s up 3.7 percent from last year.
Weather waivers were in effect at Delta Airlines for 16 cities in the Upper Midwest on Saturday, and 22 cities in the Northeast for Sunday and Monday. That includes busy hubs like New York City and Boston.
American Airlines has also issued waivers for Sunday and Monday on flights to and from New York’s John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports as well as Newark and the airline’s hub in Philadelphia. Other cities in the American Airlines announcement include Boston, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Toronto, Canada.
Southern California expects more rain starting on Tuesday night, as an “atmospheric river” of moisture arrives in California. Northern California will bear the brunt, but SoCal can also expect some drenching.
Snow in the higher elevations in Central and Northern California may hamper those attempting to drive home to Southern Caifornia as well. The I-5 was shut down last week, and California Highway Patrol will be out to help motorists navigate through some of the traditional trouble spots, including the Grapevine.
