‘South Park’ Bites At Disney+ And Other Streaming Services – But Still Exploits Baby Yoda

Tonight’s show focused on efforts by Scott Malkinson to get a streaming service in order to win the heart of a local girl. The only problem: his old man is bitter because the services are cannibalizing his cable business and driving down the quality of their shows. He refuses to get one.

Malkinson comes up with a solution. You can buy the streaming rights to the Scott Malkinson Show by calling a special number that actually works and is located in the town that South Park is based on.