Sony Pictures Television Acquires ‘Octonauts’ & ‘Peter Rabbit’ Producer Silvergate Media In $195M Deal

Sony Pictures Television has acquired British kids producer Silvergate Media for just under $200M.

The Hollywood studio has bought the Octonauts and Peter Rabbit producer from the LA-based investment firm Shamrock Capital and Silvergate’s management team for a total of $195M.

The company’s CEO Waheed Alli and Chairman William Astor will continue in their roles.

Sony has acquired 100% of Silvergate Topco Limited, whose assets include Silvergate’s 49% interest in a joint venture with Beijing-based Wanda Group, which holds the rights to Octonauts. Additionally, it has acquired a minority stake in Silvergate BP Bidco Limited, which produces the Peter Rabbit television series and will continue to be majority-owned by Waheed Alli.

This comes after Sony Pictures Animation unveiled an expanded slate earlier this year.

Mike Hopkins, Chairman, Sony Pictures Television said, “We are excited to extend our capabilities and gain valuable children’s IP to bolster our entry into the kids’ space. Silvergate gives us a great building block to expand into this genre in a meaningful way.”

Waheed Alli added, “We are all excited about joining SPT and the creative teams within the SPT family. 2020 will see a new and strong development slate coming to market with some exciting new series in the pipeline.”