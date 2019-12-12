Solstice Studios Makes Key Marketing/Distribution Exec Hires With Mark Mulcahy & Tom Sweetser

EXCLUSIVE: Solstice Studios has hired Mark Mulcahy to be Senior Vice President, In-Theatre Marketing, and Tom Sweetser to be Vice President, Operations. Both will report to Shari Hardison, Head of US Distribution. The company continues to staff up in anticipation of its first theatrical release, the road rage thriller Unhinged with Russell Crowe, which is set for August 28, 2020 release.

Mark Mulcahy Solstice

Mulcahy comes to Solstice after has worked in the film business for 38 years at Paramount Pictures, The Weinstein Company and STX Entertainment, as well as in exhibition, with Mann Theatres, Movie Tavern and Syfy. He was instrumental in the U.S. launch of iPic (Gold Class Cinemas) the Australian based concept, and worked with exhibition to develop theatrical digital smart marketing that pinpoints niche audiences and saves studios millions of dollars.

Sweetser most recently was an executive at Comscore Movies Group, where he led the global roadmap and day-to-day operations for SWIFT, the automated collection of reconciled box office admissions data. He had more than a dozen years of experience in film distribution and exhibition.

The Derrick Borte-directed psychological thriller Unhinged, stars Crowe and Caren Pistorius and takes road rage to an unpredictable and deadly conclusion. Solstice will also start production in April 2020 on Robert Rodrequez’s mind-bending action thriller, Hypnotic, starring Ben Affleck.

Tom Sweetser Solstice Studios

Solstice will generate three to five movies per year for a global audience, in the $20 million to $80M budget range. It will also co-fi and acquire a few films a year to distribute in the U.S.

Solstice expects to grow to 65 people. The company’s senior team includes President & CEO Mark Gill, Head of Production Lisa Ellzey, Co-Production Head Guy Botham, Marketing/Strategy Head Vincent Bruzzese, Acquisitions & International Head Crystal Bourbeau, Business & Legal Affairs Head Karen Barna, Chief Financial Officer Shaun Williams and Head of US Distribution Shari Hardison.