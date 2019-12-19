Sofia Vergara Eyed For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Spot

As Modern Family is coming to an end, co-star Sofia Vergara is mulling her next TV gig. It could be a stint as a judge on NBC’s summer reality series America’s Got Talent.

According to sources, the actress met with top NBC executives yesterday. It was a broad meeting to discuss a number of possible projects and collaborations, including Vergara joining the America’s Got Talent judging panel. According to TMZ, which first reported about the meeting, reps for AGT producer Fremantle also were present.

AGT has two vacancies after the Simon Cowell-created and executive produced reality hit opted not to bring back as judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough following a one-season stint.

The firings triggered a wave of controversy after it was revealed that Union had complained of toxic work environment and racism before she was let go. The backlash prompted NBC and Fremantle to launch an investigation, which is still ongoing.

Vergara recently appeared in and executive produced 365 Days Of Love, a daily docu series for Facebook Watch. It came from Latino-focused entertainment company Raze, which Vergara co-founded with Emiliano Calemzuk and Luis Balaguer.

Vergara has earned four Emmy and four Golden Globe nominations for her role as Gloria on ABC’s Modern Family, now in its 11th and final season.