Society Of Camera Operators To Honor Jamie Lee Curtis At 2020 Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis will be honored at the 2020 Society of Camera Operators (SOC) Awards celebration in Hollywood.

The actress and philanthropist is set to receive the group’s Lifetime Achievement Awards President’s Award during a ceremony on January 18 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

“We are honored to present this award to such an iconic, talented, and truly brilliant professional as Jamie Lee Curtis,” said SOC President George Billinger III. “Her work has inspired so many of us and we are appreciative for all of her extraordinary contributions – to the business and the creative community at large.”

Curtis is known for her work in many iconic films over the decades including Halloween (1978); A Fish Called Wanda (1988); True Lies (1994); and Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), just to name a few. Most recently she starred in the critically acclaimed thriller Knives Out (2019), and worked alongside camera operator Dale Myrand, who is also nominated for SOC’s Camera Operator of the Year Awards in film and TV.