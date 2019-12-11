‘Snowpiercer’: Sakina Jaffrey & Damian Young To Recur On TNT Series

EXCLUSIVE: Sakina Jaffrey (House of Cards) and Damian Young (Ozark) are set for recurring roles alongside Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs on the second season of TNT’s Snowpiercer. Season one premieres in spring 2020. Production on Season 2 is underway.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name.

Young and Jaffrey will play Mr. and Mrs. Headwood. Two scientists operating in seclusion, the idiosyncratic Mr. and Mrs. Headwood care about only two things: their research and each other. They are devoted to pushing the bounds of scientific progress at the expense of humanity and ethics.

Related Story 'Chasing The Cure' To Get U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Honor

In addition to Connelly and Diggs, season one of Snowpiercer stars Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Jaylin Fletcher. Steven Ogg and Rowan Blanchard have been elevated to series regulars for season two. Sean Bean also stars in season two.

Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; showrunner Graeme Manson, who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes; Matthew O’Connor; Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Jaffrey, who will next be seen in Defending Jacob for Apple+ opposite Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery, is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.

Young’s credits include recurring roles on Netflix’s Ozark, Hulu’s Shrill, HBO’s The Comeback and Showtime’s Californication. On the film side, he was recently seen in Joker and Birdman, among many others. Young is repped by Cornerstone Talent Agency and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin & Dunham.