‘SNL’: Scarlett Johansson-Hosted Episode Parodies ‘Marriage Story’ With Kellyanne & George Conway

Earlier this week, Scarlett Johansson landed a Golden Globe and SAG Award nomination for her starring role opposite Adam Dtiver in Netflix’s Marriage Story. On Saturday Night Live, hosted by Johansson, the movie got a spoof with Kellyanne & George Conway as the spouses portrayed in Marriage Story by Johansson and Driver. Kate McKinnon reprised her impression of Kellyanne while Beck Bennett took on George Conway.

In the skit, Johansson plays the therapist who asks the spouses to write down what they like about one another.

“She works so hard for her boss, even though I hate his guts,” Bennett’s George reads from his list.

“He always leaves his coffee mugs around,” McKinnon’s Kellyanne says over footage of mugs — all featuring anti-Trump messages on them — that she finds all over the house.

McCinnon’s Kellyanne then narrates snippets from the couple’s everyday lives as a mouthpiece for and a vocal critic of Trump, respectively, including George’s constant trolling of the president on Twitter and Trump’s responses.

You can watch the A Conway Marriage Story short, complete with a parody of the fight scene from the movie, above.