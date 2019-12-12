Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Nick Jonas Unscripted Sangeet Series Gets Amazon Green Light

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘SNL’ Cast Member Has An Itch For Scarlett Johansson As This Week’s Host

Scarlett Johansson hosts Saturday Night Live this weekend, and at least one SNL cast member is itching to see how she’ll do.

Beck Bennett is part of the teaser for Johansson’s appearance, with musical guest Niall Horan. They encounter each other on the set, with Bennett adorned in what appears to be part sweater, part straitjacket. He’s clearly uncomfortable but won’t admit it, since, he claims, “It’s sweater weather.”

Of course, the Black Widow in Johansson won’t take that for his final answer. Watch the promo above to see how it all turns out for him.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad