‘SNL’ Cast Member Has An Itch For Scarlett Johansson As This Week’s Host

Scarlett Johansson hosts Saturday Night Live this weekend, and at least one SNL cast member is itching to see how she’ll do.

Beck Bennett is part of the teaser for Johansson’s appearance, with musical guest Niall Horan. They encounter each other on the set, with Bennett adorned in what appears to be part sweater, part straitjacket. He’s clearly uncomfortable but won’t admit it, since, he claims, “It’s sweater weather.”

Of course, the Black Widow in Johansson won’t take that for his final answer. Watch the promo above to see how it all turns out for him.