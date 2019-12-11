Snapchat Partners With UFC For 200-Plus Discover Shows And Stories

Snapchat and the UFC have struck a deal that will bring at least 200 original pieces of content to the social network’s Discover page.

The partnership will deliver “must-see UFC moments” to Snap’s young-skewing audience. The UFC said the demographics of the two companies have significant overlap, with the UFC fan base having a median age of 40 and being 40% millennial. In the U.S., Snapchat says it reaches 90% of all 13-to-24-year-olds, and 75% of all 13-to-34 year-olds.

The rollout of the new programming, which includes the shows UFC Pulse and Embedded, will debut in the lead-up to a UFC bout on December 14.

Pulse, airing each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, includes highlights and previews of upcoming fight cards, among other elements. Embedded brings viewers backstage, offering access to talent on the mixed martial arts circuit preparing to fight.

The partners also plan to collaborate on 20 editions of Snap franchise Our Stories, covering 12 pay-per-view events and eight UFC Fight Nights around the world. ESPN recently took the rights to the UFC, including pay-per-view, after Fox’s longtime broadcast deal expired last year.

Snap and the UFC will also plan to team up on creative tools, such as filters, for fans at events to use on Snapchat.

“We want to make being a UFC fan more fun no matter where you are, and we’re thrilled to have UFC utilizing all of our offerings, from content to creative tools,” said Anmol Malhotra, Snap’s Head of Sports Partnerships. “We’re excited for UFC to join a wide range of sports leagues around the world in delivering Snapchatters the ultimate fan experience.”

David Shaw, the UFC’s SVP of International and Content. “Snapchat is one of the world’s leading mobile storytelling platforms and we’re thrilled to partner with them to engage with new and existing UFC fans alike and to help generate excitement for viewership of upcoming events.”

Snap is continuing to lead the way in mobile video, having pioneered the first Story format and vertical video content platform designed exclusively for mobile, enabling it to become the destination to watch sports highlights on mobile.