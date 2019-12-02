‘G.I. Joe’ Spinoff ‘Snake Eyes’ Finds Commando’s Father In Steven Allerick

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount’s Snake Eyes has tapped The Expanse actor Steven Allerick as the father of the famed G.I. Joe ninja commando.

The movie, directed by Robert Schwentke is scheduled to open Oct. 16, 2020. The G.I. Joe spinoff follows Snake Eyes, who while on the hunt for the man who murdered his father, travels to Japan and trains with the ancient Arashikage ninja clan. Allerick joins a cast that includes Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Ursula Corbero as The Baroness, and Andrew Koji as Snake Eyes’ brother and enemy, the ninja Storm Shadow.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Erik Howsam, Brian Goldner, Greg Mooradian are producing the feature which is shooting in Vancouver, Canada and Japan.

Allerick recently wrapped his a recurring guest star on Amazon’s The Expanse which was right on the tail of his last role of Deputy Crawford on ABC’s new show, The Fix. Additionally, Allerick has played roles on Jane the Virgin, Rosewood, and recurred on Colony. Before that he was on Fear the Walking Dead, Speechless, and The Extant. Early on in his career, Allerick cut his teeth as the young lead in the Toronto stage version of the musical The Lion King. He is represented by Crimson Media, Aqua and Jamie Levitt (Canada).